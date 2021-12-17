Thompson: GSP Is The Welterweight GOAT Unless Usman Beats Me

Stephen Thompson believes Kamaru Usman needs to get past him in order to surpass Georges St-Pierre as being the greatest UFC welterweight of all time.

There has been a growing debate over who is the greatest welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre or Kamaru Usman? Thompson states GSP is the current GOAT but can think of one way that Usman can surpass him.

“I think he can. I think he’s there. I think if he keeps doing what he’s doing, and gets past me, he will definitely be there. He’s gotta get past me,” said Thompson in an interview with RT Sport.

Thompson, now 38 years old, is not losing hope for another title run and a chance to fight Usman. Thompson fought Tyron Woodley in back-to-back title fights in 2016 at UFC 205 and then four months later at UFC 209. Thompson fell short in both fights but was very close to touching gold the first time, as Woodley retained the belt with a majority draw.

Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson was on the brink of a potential third title shot, but that slipped away as he lost to Gilbert Burns this past July at UFC 264. Prior to his loss, Thompson was on a two-fight win streak over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

A win over the 10th-ranked welterweight in Belal Muhammad in this Saturday night’s co-main event could get Thompson a step closer to one final title shot. Usman has already beaten three out of the top five welterweights (Colby Covington twice, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards), so the only other fighters that he would need to beat are Vicente Luque, who lost to Thompson before, and Thompson.

Thompson believes a win this weekend can warrant enough for a title shot and that until Usman is able to be victorious over him, GSP is still the GOAT.

“He’s running out of guys,” Thompson said. “They’re running out of guys to put up against him, and I know if I go out there and do what I need to do against Belal Muhammad, then I’ll be able to get that shot very soon. But until then, GSP will always be number one, for sure.”

Georges St-Pierre currently has the most title wins in welterweight history with 12 compared to Usman’s 6. GSP also has the most wins in the division (19) while Usman has the record for most consecutive wins (15). Additionally, GSP has five finishes out of his 12 title-fight victories compared to Usman’s three finishes out of his six title-fight victories.

