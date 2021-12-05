The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To José Aldo’s Victory Over Rob Font

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the result of UFC Vegas 44’s main event between José Aldo and Rob Font.
José Aldo def. Rob Font via Unanious Decision At UFC Vegas 44
Last night at UFC Vegas 44, José Aldo picked up his third consecutive victory when he defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision. Font brought the fight to him but Aldo stood strong and struck back with more firepower behind his shots. You can check out the official scorecards from the bout below.
Judges Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo gave all five rounds to Aldo while Sal D’Amato gave the third to Font. If you missed the action, you can catch our highlights from yesterday’s event right here.
After the bout in the Octagon interview, Aldo reiterated what he said leading into the bout, which is that he would fancy a fight against T.J. Dillashaw next. With Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling on a collision course to settle their unfinished business, Dillashaw is unbooked and should be ready to return from knee surgery in early 2022.
Aldo’s peers have reacted to his win over Font last night, but what about the Pulse of MMA? Check out the raw, unfiltered reactions of what fans had to say about the UFC Vegas 44 main event below!
