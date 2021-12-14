The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To Julianna Peña’s Upset Of Amanda Nunes

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the result of UFC 269‘s co-main event that saw Julianna Peña upset Amanda Nunes.

Julianna Peña def. Amanda Nunes via Submission

Amanda Nunes entered the UFC 269 co-main event as a -1000 favorite against Julianna Peña. After a strong first round, Peña would stand and trade with Nunes, getting the better of the “The Lioness,” much to the surprise of the audience in attendance. That shock would then quickly expand when Peña made the victory official with her rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

Here is one look at a stunned crowd’s reaction, including many fighters in attendance who could not believe what they just witnessed.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS AND FANFARE AFTER PEÑA WON 😱 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/e0dNAdKBkn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 12, 2021

We also covered fighters’ Twitter reactions to this stunning upset immediately after the event.

But what about The Pulse of MMA? What were the reactions to the fans of our great sport after witnessing such a monumental moment! You can find the raw, unfiltered commentary on the crowning of a new UFC bantamweight champion below.

me standing in the crowd watching Amanda Nunes getting beat up on the feet by Julianna Pena:#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/uUMmWFMeQQ — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) December 12, 2021

So we all had this same exact dream — SCOTTIE SZN (12-14) (@YABarnes4ROTY) December 12, 2021

Im still shocked that out of all people, Julianna Peña was the one breaking Nunes .. IN STRIKING — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦉🦭 (@ImAntoMMA) December 12, 2021

“Still a fluke in my books” is such a salty comment — Jeff MacDonald (@jmacyourlife) December 12, 2021

Everyone : This will be another easy win for Amanda Nunes



Julianna Pena : #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/0Vy3sh0SNz — tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) December 12, 2021

Everyone who Bet on Amanda Nunes winning, watching the fight against Julianna Pena WHAT A FIGHT WHAT JUST HAPPENED #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/31H0fOFuFR — cesar (@jebaiting) December 12, 2021

Man she was just swangin and banging out there. No game plan. The black beast would be proud — Vlad 🧀🏈 (@VladB004) December 12, 2021

MMA Twitter watching Julianna Pena submit Amanda Nunes. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/SgdbXyabjv — Chris James (@CJOffTheBench) December 12, 2021

Beats Nunes and quotes Nate “I’m not surprised motherfuckers”. Imagine Nunes beats Pena in the rematch quotes Conor “ suprise surprise the queen is back”. That will be epic😂 — jerome anthony (@jeromeanthony) December 12, 2021

The shock of the century! The biggest upset in UFC history!



JULIANNA PENA SHOCKS THE WORLD BY BEATING AMANDA NUNES. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/szO7HmHFfH — CHRISTOPHER❕❕ (@DamnitChristoff) December 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/8TCu4YekjE — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) December 12, 2021

Juliana Pena just defeated Amanda Nunes.



Yes… yes she just did.



I say this ALLLL the time.



You HAVE to fight back. You would be surprised just what you can do when you actually bite down and fight back.



Wow! Incredible! — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) December 12, 2021

