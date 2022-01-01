The Pulse of MMA: Fans Reveal Their 2022 UFC Dream Fight Wishlist

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the most desired matchups heading into 2022!

Heading into the new year always brings limitless possibilities that feed the imagination. Who will be the divisional champions at the end of the year? Who will be some of the new faces and breakout stars that emerge? And of course, what are the biggest fights that await?

Well, we will have to wait until we learn the answers to the questions. In the meantime, one can dream.

Below, MMA Twitter responded to the UFC’s question of what is on their dream fight wish list of 2022. Check out some of the responses below.

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz

Charles Oliveira vs Conor McGregor (Charles earned his red panty night payday, Justin can wait).

Volkanovski vs Holloway 3

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Arnold Allen vs Josh Emmett

Sodiq Yusuff vs Shane Burgos — Dan (@BestFightPicks) December 25, 2021

Gane v N’Gannou

Jiri v Rakic

Max v Alex 3

Yan v Sterling 2

Askarov v Moreno 2

Oliveira v Islam

Usman v Edwards 2

Izzy vs Rob 2

Val v Santos — Dusty Andrews (@Fight_Expert) December 25, 2021

Ion Cutelaba vs. Paul Craig



Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal



Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw



Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor



Belal Muhammad vs. Khamzat Chimaev



Tony Ferguson vs. Gregor Gillespie



Leon Edwards vs. Gilbert Burns



Kevin Holland vs. Sean Strickland (in APEX) — AJ Schullo (@AJ_Schullo) December 25, 2021

@USMAN84kg vs. @KChimaev for the undisputed UFC welterweight Championship of the world — Rodney Collen (@RodneyCollen) December 25, 2021

We need that Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/OjrQoxCPa6 — Cody p 😷 (@iiDooBx) December 25, 2021

Cyril Gane vs Francis Ngannou 2 in Paris — JL Balti 👑 (@roibalti) December 25, 2021

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler 2

Charles Oliveira vs Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor

Kumara Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev

Juliana Peña vs Amanda Nunes 2 — Leonardo DiTraprio (@larryfisher_man) December 25, 2021

Colby vs Jorge (TUF)

Conor vs Chandler

Gaethje vs Charles

Jones vs Stipe

Francis vs Stipe 3

Jones vs Gane

Vicente Luque vs Khamzat

Khamzat vs Neil Magny /Belal Muhammad.

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2

Kayla Harrisson vs Amanda Nunes (45er)

Rose vs Esparza. — Afrikan|Chef_™ (@AfrikanChefZA) December 25, 2021

Mcgregor vs. Ferguson LW

Covington vs. Masvidal WW

Jones vs. Ngannou HW Title

Poirier vs. Chandler LW

GSP vs. Usman WW Title

Adesanya vs. Teixiera LHW Title

Oliveira (no matter Gaethje result) vs. Makachev (or Khabib should he unretire) LW — Scott Sandulli (@scott_sandulli) December 29, 2021

Which potential fight would you want to see in 2022? 🤔 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/HwJuLD9Sjg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 30, 2021

What is on YOUR dream fight wish list for 2022?