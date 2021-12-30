The Pulse of MMA: What Was The UFC’s Best Knockout Of 2021?

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the UFC‘s nominations for Best Knockout of 2021.

It’s the last week of 2021, which means it’s time to start looking back at the biggest and best moments of the year. Right now, that means taking a peek at the UFC’s nominations for the best knockout of the year.

Who doesn’t love a good knockout? A viral KO can be a star-maker and could take an already-established star even further into orbit. But more than anything else, they give fans that jaw-dropping moment that could make a fan’s entire night.

Below, we present to you the UFC’s nominations for best knockout of 2021! After a look at each knockout, we will see what the Pulse of MMA had to say about it.

The four nominees presented by the UFC were as follows:

Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Jorge Masvidal At UFC 261

Jiří Procházka Knocks Out Dominick Reyes At UFC Vegas 25

Rose Namajunas Knocks Out Zhang Weili At UFC 261

Ignacio Bahamondes Knocks Out Roosevelt Roberts At UFC Vegas 34

UFC Presents Best Knockout Of 2021 Nominations

Need a memory refresher of this year’s nominees? Fret not, you can take a gander down below at the devastating coverage.

MMA Twitter Weighs In

As of this writing, Kamaru Usman came out the clear winner on the polls. You can peep some of the overall thoughts from the Pulse of MMA down below!

Cory Sandhagen. — Newsome (@Newsome_MMA) December 25, 2021

This was just a straight right, so overrated. Jiri Sandhagen and Bahamondes have the best KOs this year — Combat Sports Insider (@combat_insider) December 24, 2021

These vote results are so off. Usman?? It was just a really stiff straight cross…. Prochazka and Bahamondes are significantly better KOs — 🌶 Dirt Road Devin 🇨🇦 (@IamDevinV) December 24, 2021

Spinning elbows and kicks resulting in KO,s are significantly more difficult then a right hand…. pic.twitter.com/QiTj3I01Ps — Caper (@Caperns75) December 24, 2021

A straight right hand should never be knockout of the year. Just bc it was a title fight doesn’t make the knockout itself incredible — Bertolli (@ArchGotta) December 24, 2021

I cant understand how ppl rate Usmans knockout higher than Jiris or Sandhagens KO.

Its the 3rd poll I see where Usman is leading by far, dont get it — Nicolai 💯 (@nico85lai) December 24, 2021

Knockout of the year pic.twitter.com/jzpOvb8KNz — Wesssbaltimore (@wesssbaltimore1) December 24, 2021

Corey Sandhagen got completely snubbed!! pic.twitter.com/olaGvtmISM — Aiden (@AidenMabrito) December 24, 2021

Usmans was iconic. Jiris was devastating and most brutal because the fight was wild. Rose KO carried most weight for the belt. Ignacios was the flashiest. I can't decide. — Tim (@TerrorCoach11) December 24, 2021

#1 Usman (the raw power of that shot bruh+masvidal water special effects)

#2 Thug Rose (absolute sniper, here is the evidence)

#3 Jiri (the Yoel to Dom Reyes' Rockhold 😂) — The Dropout Graduate (@TheDropoutGrad) December 24, 2021

If the Bahomondes spinning heel kick was for a major fight, I'd have picked it.



That was special.



However, the moment, occasion & importance of the Usman vs. Masvidal fight makes Kamaru's knockout more impressive.



Add in the fact that Masvidal had a lot to say, it is Usman. — Peter Mhlanga (@ItsMaDash) December 24, 2021

What say you, MMA News family? Who gets YOUR vote for 2021 knockout of the year??