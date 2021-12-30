The Pulse of MMA: What Was The UFC’s Best Knockout Of 2021?

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the UFC‘s nominations for Best Knockout of 2021.
It’s the last week of 2021, which means it’s time to start looking back at the biggest and best moments of the year. Right now, that means taking a peek at the UFC’s nominations for the best knockout of the year.
Who doesn’t love a good knockout? A viral KO can be a star-maker and could take an already-established star even further into orbit. But more than anything else, they give fans that jaw-dropping moment that could make a fan’s entire night.
Below, we present to you the UFC’s nominations for best knockout of 2021! After a look at each knockout, we will see what the Pulse of MMA had to say about it.
The four nominees presented by the UFC were as follows:
- Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Jorge Masvidal At UFC 261
- Jiří Procházka Knocks Out Dominick Reyes At UFC Vegas 25
- Rose Namajunas Knocks Out Zhang Weili At UFC 261
- Ignacio Bahamondes Knocks Out Roosevelt Roberts At UFC Vegas 34
UFC Presents Best Knockout Of 2021 Nominations
Need a memory refresher of this year’s nominees? Fret not, you can take a gander down below at the devastating coverage.
MMA Twitter Weighs In
As of this writing, Kamaru Usman came out the clear winner on the polls. You can peep some of the overall thoughts from the Pulse of MMA down below!
What say you, MMA News family? Who gets YOUR vote for 2021 knockout of the year??