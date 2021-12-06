Tommy Fury Speaks Out On Jake Paul Fight Withdrawal

Tommy Fury has issued a statement after withdrawing from his scheduled boxing match with Jake Paul due to injury.

Fury and Paul had gone back and forth on social media for months and were expected to settle their beef in the ring in Tampa, FL. But just two weeks away from the bout, news broke that Fury had pulled out of the fight.

Fury explained his reasoning for the withdrawal via a statement through his team and promoter Frank Warren.

Tommy Fury suffered a broken rib and is dealing with a chest infection, per a statement released by his team: pic.twitter.com/tVE2ggJe9I — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2021

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib,” Fury said. “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything.”

“I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

After Tommy Fury Pulled Out, Paul Vs. Woodley 2 Will Happen

While Fury pulling out of the highly anticipated fight is disappointing to most fans, the attention will now turn towards a rematch between Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul confirmed that Woodley had agreed to step in on short notice and fight him in a rematch.

The Fury vs. Paul fight was set despite Woodley agreeing to get the infamous “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo that was agreed upon following their fight earlier this year. Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a back-and-forth war.

For now, the Paul vs. Fury fight is on hold as the Paul/Woodley rivalry resurfaces.

What are your thoughts on Tommy Fury pulling out of his fight with Jake Paul?