[ARCHIVES] Ferguson Says ‘F**k No’ To Idea That Khabib Fight Is Cursed

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 4, 2019, 11:24 AM]

One would be wise not to tell Tony Ferguson that a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov is cursed.

Ferguson is set to challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on April 18 in Brooklyn, NY. While fight fans are excited, some feel this bout is cursed. It has been booked several times in the past but never came to fruition due to injuries and illnesses on both sides.

Tony Ferguson Blasts Those Who Say Khabib Fight Is Cursed

Ferguson was a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, “El Cucuy” had some choice words for those who think a bout with “The Eagle” is cursed (via MMAMania.com).

“F*ck no, you can stop right there. Don’t even get the fans going on that sh*t. We’re going to set the pace right now – I want the encouragement,” Ferguson told Ariel Helwani. “F*ck you, don’t watch this sh*t, don’t buy our stuff. Go watch Bellator or some other bullsh*t. Go find some knock-off copy of what he got going on here … this is the OGs, I’m the original genius right here.”

Ferguson was last seen in action back in June at UFC 238. He earned a second-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. The victory extended Ferguson’s winning streak to 12. He is scheduled to be Nurmagomedov’s third UFC lightweight title challenger. Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his pro MMA career.

