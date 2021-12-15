Training Partner: Jake Paul Is Really Good For A YouTuber But Still Green

Jake Paul‘s training partners have shared some intel on the YouTuber’s progression into the world of professional boxing.

This Saturday (Dec. 18), Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will compete in a rematch of their August 29 bout that saw Paul take home a split-decision victory. Thus far, Paul is 4-0 as a professional, with wins also over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren.

Ahead of Paul/Woodley 2, several training partners of Paul were interviewed about how the YouTuber is coming along in his new career venture. Here are some notable quotes (via The Sun).

“He’s got good speed and good reactions. He’s naturally born with speed, explosiveness and reactions, that’s what you’re born with.” – Muhsin Cason

J’Leon Love, Jake Paul and Muhsin Cason

“I hit him with some clean shots, he didn’t care, threw some shots back, slipping, moving, his jab is good.” – Jake Bostwick

Jake Paul, Jake Bostwick

“He seems relaxed and composed which is really good. He has a great right hand, great right hand, very strong, to the body or head.” – Ahmed Elbiali

Jake Paul, Logan Paul

“I was like a lot of people at the beginning, thinking these guys are just YouTubers, Jake and Logan. But to be in camp with them, to see them training hard everyday, training like world-class boxers, I was surprised and very, very shocked. – Jean Pascal





Jean Pascal, Jake Paul

Jake Paul “Really Good For A YouTuber,” Still Green

14-0 light heavyweight Robin Safar also had complimentary things to say about Paul. Although he admits Paul still has a lot of work to do, that is to be expected for a boxer with only four pro fights. Safar detailed his experience sparring with Paul and how he views the YouTuber’s current development stage.

“I feel like when I sparred him, he was developing his ring IQ, he was trying to think in the ring,” Safar said. “He’s a good kid and he’s got ambition for what he’s doing, he’s determined and I believe anybody can do anything in life, no matter who you are or what your background is.

“Jake is still green, but for being green he’s good. I think he’s really good. He’s really good for a YouTuber. He’s a smart kid because he wouldn’t be in the position he is today if he wasn’t. In boxing, you’ve got to have a brain and I know Jake’s got it.

“If he can use his IQ the way he does outside of boxing, in the ring, and add the determination and ambition, he can be really good.” – Robin safar

Below, you can find footage posted on Safar’s Instagram page of Jake Paul sparring.

Jake Paul will be getting more live, in-ring experience this Saturday on pay-per-view when he faces former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the US and on Fite TV in the UK.

How do you think Jake Paul will perform in the rematch against Tyron Woodley this Saturday?