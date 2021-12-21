Tyron Woodley Pays Fan $5,000 For Best Meme Of His KO Loss To Paul

Tyron Woodley has stuck to his word.

Woodley on social media announced that he was holding a contest for fans to create the best meme of him being knocked out by Jake Paul. He said he saw all the memes of the KO, so he wanted to have fun with it and the winner would get $5,000.

On Tuesday, the winner was revealed as Woodley took to Instagram to share the best meme and proof he sent $5,000 to the fan.

In the video, the Instagram user named Chris Ashley posted a video featuring Woodley’s knockout that shows him falling into the shadow realm while taking trips through several locations, including the new Spider-Man movie and being a part of Finding Nemo before ending up face down on a couch alongside Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, who suffered the same fate when clashing with the social influencer turned boxer.

Alongside the three who suffered KO losses to Paul was Conor McGregor after being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January, which the YouTuber made famous by making the “Sleepy McGregor” chain and sending it to Poirier.

Although Woodley did suffer a vicious KO at the hands of Paul on Saturday, the good news is he is having fun with the loss. He is having his fans create memes and paying them for their hard work.

Tyron Woodley Aims To Bounce Back From Meme Infamy

Tyron Woodley (Image Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Tyron Woodley is now 0-2 as a boxer and is 0-6 in his last six fights between MMA and boxing. However, he made it clear he would come back and that this was not the end of him in combat sports.

“I’m not done,” Woodley said at the post-fight press conference. “Please do not look at me with sorrow eyes. Please do not look at me shaking your head. I done f*cked a lot of people up. A lot of people had to have that talk in the locker room. A lot of coaches had to go back to the drawing board. A lot of people, in their mind, they knew that they knew, and I saw in their faces and I broke their heart when I took that from them.

“At some point, you’re going to have to start putting a little bit of respect on Jake’s name. I never really disrespected him as a power puncher,” Woodley continued. “That’s something we always knew. That’s why my defense was so tight. Had he dropped his hand on me, the same sh*t would have happened. I can’t cry over spilled milk. I’m blessed to be here. I’m blessed for the opportunity to fight again and show you guys that I’m f*cking still here.”

What do you make of Tyron Woodley paying the fan $5K for his meme?