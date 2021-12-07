Tyson Fury Vs. Dillian Whyte In The Works After Mandatory Order

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will make his next title defense against Dillian Whyte, and negotiations for the bout are underway.

This after the WBC officially ordered Fury to get back in the ring to defend his title against Whyte next. The two sides are in a mandatory 30-day negotiation period to agree to a bout, or purse bids will be called.

Fury was originally expected to face Oleksandar Usyk next, but Anthony Joshua put his rematch clause into action, and Usyk vs. Joshua 2 is in negotiations.

Whyte earned the interim heavyweight title over Alexander Povetkin earlier this year after Fury began negotiations for his trilogy with Wilder. The win over Povetkin was a rematch after Whyte fell to him by TKO last August.

Tyson Fury Is Coming Off His Deontay Wilder Trilogy Win

Fury went on to defeat Wilder in the trilogy on Oct. 9, dominating the fight and eventually earning a late KO finish. This was after months of fight cancelations and postponements due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyson had recently been busy helping to train his younger brother, Tommy get ready for a fight with Jake Paul, but Tommy pulled out of the fight due to injury. Paul will now face Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18 in a rematch.

For now, it appears that fan-favorite matchups with Usyk and Joshua are now on the back burner for Fury. It’s unclear when the Whyte fight will take place, but it’s expected to happen in the first quarter of 2022.

What is your early prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte?