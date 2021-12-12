UFC 269 Bonuses: Six Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 269 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.. Headlining the card was a clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title bout. This fight saw a wild first round that had both fighters get hurt, a brief takedown by Charles, and a lot of striking. The second round was dominated by Charles, who got a takedown, moved to full guard, and rained down elbows for a few minutes. Charles finished the fight with a standing rear-naked choke in the third round to retain the title.

The co-main event saw more action between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena in a women’s bantamweight title bout.

This fight saw Pena shock the world. In the first round, Nunes looked good and dropped her twice thanks to a leg kick and then a punch. Pena went for a takedown, but was stuffed and Nunes took her down where she even took her back. In the second round, history was made as Pena came out swinging. Nunes pushed forward and they had a very entertaining exchange where both were landing and eating shots. Pena scored a takedown and got the back of a tired Nunes before applying a rear-naked choke for the win.

With there being six fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Tai Tuivasa

Bruno Silva

Sean O’Malley

Kai Kara-France

Julianna Pena

Charles Oliveira

Were the right choices made for the UFC 269 bonuses?

