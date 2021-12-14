UFC 269 Medical Suspensions: O’Malley Faces Potential 6-Month Layoff

The medical suspensions have been released following last Saturday’s UFC 269 event, and four fighters face a six-month layoff.

UFC 269 included one title retention in the main event and one new champion crowned. There were a total of six fighters who took home performance bonus checks for the action-packed night. If you missed any of the action at all, you can find all the results and highlights right here.

Now that the dust has settled, there’s always the grim outlook of injuries sustained and potentially long layoffs. Four fighters could be out for six months if they do not receive medical clearance, including “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

Below you can find the full medical suspensions list, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC 269 Medical Suspensions List

Charles Oliveira suspended until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22

Dustin Poirier suspended until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22

Julianna Peña suspended until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22



Amanda Nunes suspended until 01/26/22. No contact until 01/11/22

Geoff Neal suspended until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22

Santiago Ponzinibbio suspended until 01/26/22 for right eye laceration. No contact until 01/11/22

Kai Kara-France: No suspension

Cody Garbrandt suspended until 01/26/22. No contact until 01/11/22

Sean O’Malley must have x-ray and MRI of right hand/base of thumb. If positive, he must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/10/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 01/11/22, no contact until 01/02/22

Raulian Paiva suspended until 01/26/22. No contact until 01/11/22

Josh Emmett suspended until 01/26/22. No contact until 01/11/22

Dan Ige suspend until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22

Dominick Cruz: No suspension

Pedro Munhoz must have x-ray of right foot If positive, must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/10/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 01/26/22, no contact until 01/11/22

Tai Tuivasa: No suspension

Augusto Sakai suspended until 02/10/22 for left upper lip laceration. No contact until 01/26/22

Bruno Silva facing no suspension

Jordan Wright suspended until 01/26/22. No contact until 01/11/22

André Muniz: No suspension

Eryk Anders: No suspension

Erin Blanchfield: No suspension

Miranda Maverick must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, she must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/10/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 01/11/22, no contact until 01/02/22

Ryan Hall suspended until 01/26/22 for right eye laceration. No contact until 01/11/22

Darrick Minner: No suspension

Tony Kelley must have left shoulder cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/10/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 01/11/22, no contact until 01/02/22

Randy Costa suspended until 01/26/22 for left eye laceration. No contact until 01/11/22

Gillian Robertson suspended until 01/11/22. No contact until 01/02/22