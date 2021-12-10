UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 269 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 269 takes place this Saturday, December 11, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will defend the lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event will see the GOAT, Amanda Nunes, taking on the confident Julianna Peña.

Also going down on the main card will be top-15 welterweights Geoff Neal (#12) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (#14) battling it out, as well as former UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt facing Kai Kara France. And the main card will kick off with “The Suga Show” when “Sugar” Sean O’Malley faces Raulian Paiva.

Each of the above fighters was present during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Here were some of the most memorable moments and exchanges from the event.

Memorable Moments

The heat is at an 11, and @DustinPoirier is bringing the hot sauce 🔥 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/KX8dAvW5LE — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2021

At home on the main card, @SugaSeanMMA says to expect a knockout 💥 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/FnsNlnwDoF — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2021

Face-Offs

Extended Highlights

You can find the extended highlights from the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference below!

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 269 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right below!

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 269 coverage leading up to, during, and after the event!