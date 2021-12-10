Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeFacebook

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC 269
UFC 269

The UFC 269 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 269 takes place this Saturday, December 11, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will defend the lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. The co-main event will see the GOAT, Amanda Nunes, taking on the confident Julianna Peña.

Also going down on the main card will be top-15 welterweights Geoff Neal (#12) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (#14) battling it out, as well as former UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt facing Kai Kara France. And the main card will kick off with “The Suga Show” when “Sugar” Sean O’Malley faces Raulian Paiva.

Each of the above fighters was present during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Here were some of the most memorable moments and exchanges from the event.

Memorable Moments

Face-Offs

Extended Highlights

You can find the extended highlights from the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference below!

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 269 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right below!

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 269 coverage leading up to, during, and after the event!

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS