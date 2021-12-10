UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Weigh-In Results, One Fight Dropped

The weigh-in results for UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier are complete, and we’ve got you covered with the intel below.

Tomorrow night, UFC 269 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. On deck for fight fans are not one but two title fights when Charles Oliveira defends his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier and Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Peña.

In addition to that double-header, Cody Garbrandt makes his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France, ranked welterweights Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio go at it, and “Sugar” Sean O’Malley brings the “The Suga Show” to Las Vegas when he battles Raulian Paiva.

You can check out our staff predictions for each of the above main-card bouts right here.

UFC 269 Weigh-In Results

One fight fell through when Matt Schnell was pulled from his flyweight bout against Alex Perez due to a medical issue. In a women’s flyweight bout, Priscila Cachoeira missed the flyweight limit and has been fined 30% of her fight purse as a result, but her bout against Gillian Robertson will proceed as scheduled.

The UFC hosted a live UFC 269 weigh-in show, which you can view right here. And you can catch the full card for UFC 269 as well as all the viewing information below, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (155) vs Dustin Poirier (154.5)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs Julianna Peña(135)

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France (125) vs Cody Garbrandt (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (135.5) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, ESPN 2, 10:00 PM)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs Dan Ige (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Dominick Cruz (135)

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs Tai Tuivasa (264)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 PM)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (185.5) vs Eryk Anders (185.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125) vs Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs Darrick Minner (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Randy Costa (134.5) vs Tony Kelley (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125) vs *Priscila Cachoeira (129)

Be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of tomorrow night’s UFC 269 event!