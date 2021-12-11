UFC 269 Results & Highlights: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 goes down tonight (Sat. December 5, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title bout.

Poirier went on a six-fight winning streak including back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor – a KO win at UFC 257 and then a doctor stoppage win at UFC 264. Before that, he got a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. He lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In his previous outing, he got a decision win over Dan Hooker on June 27, 2020.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that included nine consecutive victories. In his previous bout, he won the lightweight title when he beat Michael Chandler by TKO at UFC 262. Before that, he got

a decision win over Tony Ferguson at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event. He previously choked out Kevin Lee at the UFC Brasilia event in March 2020, got wins over Jared Gordon by KO at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

The co-headliner will see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena in a women’s bantamweight title bout. Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio is in a welterweight fight, Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt in a flyweight bout, and Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 269 results below:

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Quick UFC 269 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)