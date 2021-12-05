[ARCHIVES] Dana White Confirms Verbal Agreement With Mayweather

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Dana White and Floyd Mayweather apparently came to an agreement as covered in the following story from 2019. What the precise nature of the verbal agreement was, to this day, remains worthy of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The following article was published on this day two years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 5, 2019, 6:52 PM]

Dana White has confirmed that he and Floyd Mayweather have reached a verbal agreement.

Last month, Mayweather had the combat sports world buzzing when he teased that something was in the works with the UFC president. “Money” and White had a conversation during an NBA game. Mayweather followed that up by claiming he was coming out of retirement in 2020.

White Claims Verbal Agreement In Place With Mayweather

White appeared on The Jim Rome Show and revealed that he’s hoping to put pen to paper in March (via MMAWeekly).

“It’s true. We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon (Mayweather’s manager) in March and get a deal on paper.

“If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November (of 2020).”

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record. He wrapped up his career with a 10th-round TKO victory over former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor. MMA News will keep you up to speed on further updates on the Dana White-Floyd Mayweather talks as they become available.