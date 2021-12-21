Tuesday, December 21, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Muhammad Cracks Top 5, LW Gets New Face

By Clyde Aidoo
Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LlC)

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 45, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Lauren Murphy (#13) and Mackenzie Dern (#14) swap positions.

Strawweight: Following Claudia Gadelha’s retirement, Tecia Torres (#7), Michelle Waterson (#8), Amanda Ribas (#9), Amanda Lemos (#10), and Virna Jandiroba (#11) each moved up. At the bottom of the rankings, Jessica Penne (#13) and Brianna Van Buren (#14) move up one position, and Luana Pinheiro (#15) debuts in the rankings.

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo (#6) and Joanne Wood (#7) swap positions, as do Jessica Eye (#9) and Cynthia Calvillo (#10).

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington (#7) and Miesha Tate (#8) swap places after Pennington’s submission victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 45. 

Submission! Watch Raquel Pennington tap Macy Chiasson with slick guillotine - UFC Vegas 45 - MMAmania.com

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Amir Albazi moves up two positions to #11 while Tim Elliott (#12) and Sumudaerji (#13) drop one spot.

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley moves up one spot to #12, and Ricky Simon’s KO victory over Raphael Assuncao has Simon appearing in the rankings at #13 and Assuncao falling three positions down to #15. 

UFC Vegas 45 video: Ricky Simon scores vicious knockout of Raphael Assuncao, calls out Sean O'Malley - MMA Fighting
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot debuts at #12 in the rankings following his TKO victory over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 45. Because of the loss, Ferreira drops three spots down to #15. 

UFC Vegas 45: Mateusz Gamrot stops Diego Ferreira With Knee To Ribs
Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira, Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad is now ranked #5 after his dominant victory over Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45. The loss drops Thompson two spots down to #7. Meanwhile, due to Muhammad’s ascension, Neil Magny (#8), Sean Brady (#9), and Michael Chiesa (#10) each fall back one position.

Middleweight: Kevin Holland (#14) and Chris Weidman swap places yet again. Though it should be noted that Holland has decided to make a move down to welterweight henceforth. 

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: The rankings remain the same following Derrick Lewis’(#3) first-round KO of Chris Daukaus (#7) at UFC Vegas 45. 

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 45?

