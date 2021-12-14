Tuesday, December 14, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes Drops Noticeably, “The Suga Show” Arrives

By Clyde Aidoo
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 269, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 main event, the Brazilian advances three spots up to #5. Conversely, Poirier falls three spots to #8. 

Women’s Pound for Pound: Valentina Shevchenko is now the #1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the women’s rankings following Amanda Nunes’ loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269. Nunes falls down to #3, with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (#2) also placed in front of her. Peña skyrockets up seven spots to #4 after her submission victory over Nunes. 

Peña’s move up the ranks has caused Zhang Weili (#5), Jessica Andrade (#6), Holly Holm (#7), and Carla Esparza (#8) to move down. Katlyn Chookagian (#10) and Xiaonan Yan (#11) also dropped down in this week’s rankings.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo (#9) and Jessica Eye (#10) swap positions.

Women’s Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes is now the #1 contender after the crowning of new champion, Julianna Peña. Holly Holm is now ranked #2, and Irene Aldana sits at #3. Additionally, Pannie Kianzad (#12) and Karol Rosa (#13) swap places in the rankings. 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Sumudaerji (#12) and Amir Albazi (#13) swap places for the second consecutive week. 

Bantamweight: Following his victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269, Dominick Cruz moves up two spots to #7 in the rankings. Marlon Vera made a big leap this week, jumping up three spots to #8 right behind Cruz. As for Munhoz, he dropped two spots to #10, and Marlon Moraes moved up one spot to #9. Frankie Edgar now sits at #11 after moving up two positions.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O’Malley (Image Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

And finally, “The Suga Show” has arrived in the UFC rankings, with the self-proclaimed “Unranked Champ” now being stripped of that title after debuting in the rankings at #13 following his first-round TKO of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Featherweight: Josh Emmett moves up to #6, with Arnold Allen (#7) and Giga Chikadze each (#8) falling back one position.

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje is now the #1 contender, with Dustin Poirier ranked at #2 after his loss to champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: André Muniz debuts in the rankings at #13 following his eighth straight victory and advancing his UFC record to 4-0 by submitting Eryk Anders at UFC 269. This has caused Chris Weidman (#14) and Kevin Holland (#15) to drop in the rankings.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: After earning another knockout at UFC 269 over Augusto Sakai, Tai Tuivasa returns to the heavyweight rankings, landing at #11. Meanwhile, Sakai (#12), Blagoy Ivanov (#13), Walt Harris (#14), and Sergei Pavlovich (#15) each drop this week.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 269?

