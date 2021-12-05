UFC Vegas 44 Bonuses: Rafael Fiziev Gets Bonus For Wheel Kick KO Win

The UFC Vegas 44 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Rob Font and Jose Aldo. This fight saw Font seem to be a few steps quicker than Aldo, who was taken down by Font briefly in the first round. Font was also moving forward. Aldo landed a big strike that dropped Font to end the round. Aldo rocked him in the second round with an uppercut. Font was landing his jab at will. In the third round, Aldo defended a takedown and got on top. Aldo started to attack the legs. Aldo dropped him with a knee strike and got on top to start the fourth round. Font had some nasty swelling to his left eye. Aldo looked tired to start the fifth round and they clinched up against the fence. Aldo dropped him in the middle of the round before taking Font’s back. Aldo got the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev.

This fight saw Riddell being hesitant in the first round to throw strikes although he was more willing to do leg kicks. In the second round, they both let their hands go, which resulted in Riddell being busted open on his left temple and a cut under his right eye. The finish came in the third round when Fiziev landed a wheel kick.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

‘Fight of the Night’: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

‘Performance of the Night’: Chris Curtis

‘Performance of the Night’: Clay Guida

‘Performance of the Night’: Jamahal Hill

‘Performance of the Night’: Rafael Fiziev

So many great performances tonight we needed to hand out 4️⃣ POTN bonuses! 💸



[ #UFCVegas44 | Presented by WSOP ] pic.twitter.com/gVPfdlS0i2 — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

