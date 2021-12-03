UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo Weigh-In Results & Preview

Every fighter has made weight ahead of UFC Vegas 44, including the event’s headliners, Rob Font and José Aldo.

UFC Vegas 44 takes place Saturday, December 4, 2021, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Rob Font (#4) will battle José Aldo (#5). Font has candidly stated that he does not believe a win here would be enough for him to earn a title shot, yet he still expects that his jab and other tools in his arsenal will be enough to get the job done nonetheless.

On the contrary, Aldo has a “title shot or bust” mentality for the duration of his career, and this is just another chapter in that journey. With a victory here, Aldo would prefer a bout against TJ Dillashaw next before earning a second stab at the bantamweight championship.

In the co-main event, Rafael Fiziev will take on Brad Riddell. MMA News caught up with Fiziev prior to tomorrow’s battle. One of the things Fiziev had to say ahead of tomorrow’s contest is he views this fight as a must-win if he is to secure a strong new UFC contract. If he is victorious, he would have handed Riddell his first loss in the UFC.

Also competing on tomorrow’s card is ranked lightweights Jimmy Crute and Jamahal Hill. Hill told MMA News that he is moving on from the brutal outcome of his previous bout against Paul Craig. Tomorrow, the world will witness how the promising young light heavyweight rebounds.

Additionally, Brendan Allen will be taking on Chris Curtis, who is coming off a big knockout win over Phil Hawes at UFC 268. Allen spoke with MMA News about how he negotiated his own UFC contract ahead of this bout, which will be against the short-notice replacement Chris Curtis.

MMA News also caught up with Mickey Gall ahead of his main card bout against Alex Morono. Gall believes he is a bigger killer than “The Great White” and that the world will witness this for themselves tomorrow night.

The main card for UFC Vegas 44 begins at 10:00 PM ET, with the preliminary bouts starting at 7:00 PM. The entire card will be available on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

You can find the full weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com, and you check out the video of today’s weigh-ins here, courtesy of MMA Weekly.

UFC Vegas 44 Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (134) vs Jose Aldo (136)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.5) vs Rafael Fiziev (155.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs Jamahal Hill (205)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (155) vs Leonardo Santos (156)

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs Chris Curtis (185)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs Mickey Gall (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Darian Weeks (170)

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170) vs Jeremiah Wells (170.5)

Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5) vs Mallory Martin (115)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs William Knight (206)

Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (155) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Louis Smolka (135.5) vs Vince Morales (135.5)

