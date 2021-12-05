UFC Vegas 44 Results & Highlights: José Aldo Decisions Rob Font

UFC Vegas 44 went down tonight (Sat. December 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Rob Font and José Aldo in a bantamweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a bout between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev. Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos in a lightweight fight, Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout, Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis in a middleweight showdown and Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall in a middleweight bout finished out the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 44 results below:

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

They had a feeling out process early. Alex dropped him with a jab with less than two minutes to go and he jumped right into guard. Gall tried to go for a few different submissions while getting punched in the face. He survived the round. Gall came out firing in the second round. Alex was throwing a lot of looping shots that most of the time missed, but did land a few and kept that trend rolling. Gall continued to press forward in the third. The judges gave the win to Morono.

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

After striking for the majority of the first round, Allen went for a single leg and pulled guard for an ankle lock. He kept a hold of the ankle, but Curtis ended up moving to half guard to wrap up the round. In the second round, Curtis rocked him with a right hook then swarmed him with strikes and knees to the gut for the finish.

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Santos trapped him up against the fence and Guida shot in for a takedown, but Santos swarmed him on the ground then the feet with strikes. Guida was covering up before dropping again. Santos unloaded with knee strikes then backed up. Santos was exhausted after all of that and yet Guida is still standing. Santos landed 46 unanswered strikes. Guida took him down and landed some shots to end the first round. Guida took him down to start the second round and landed several knee strikes to the body. Guida got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Hill caught him with a left hook that dropped Crute, who recovered. Moments later, Crute landed the same shot again and flattened him then landed one good shot on the ground for the knockout finish.

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

It was a slow start. Fiziev was doing a nice job of counter striking. Brad landed a strong combo to end the first round. In the second round, they both landed hard left hooks. Brad had a cut under right eye and was bleeding from his left temple. Fiziev had him pressed up against the fence, but Brad was doing a nice job in that spot. They clinched briefly. In the third round, Riddell got the brief takedown, but let him back up. Fiziev finished it with a wheel kick and Riddell went down hard.

These quick combos have been happening all fight! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/y1NYOkxxtJ — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

Rob Font vs. José Aldo

Font got a takedown early in the first round, but Aldo got right back to his feet. Font had a lot of speed and backed up Aldo. Aldo landed a big strike that dropped Font to end the round. In the second round, Aldo cracked him with an uppercut. It almost woke up Font who fired back with a combo then started landing jobs. Aldo side stepped him and Font slipped, but got back to his feet. In the third round, Aldo defended a takedown and got on top. Font got back to his feet. Aldo went to the leg kicks and was dishing out punishment with them. To start off the fourth round, Aldo stunned him then dropped him with a knee strike and Font went to the ground. Aldo got on top and landed some strikes. To start off the fifth round, they did some clinch fighting. Aldo dropped him in the middle of the round and got his back, but there was a scramble. Aldo stayed on him. Aldo got the decision win.

Font is able to secure an early takedown on Aldo! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/gyiJ4BVEZH — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021

Quick UFC Vegas 44 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales def. Louis Smolka by knockout (punches) at 2:02 of Round 1

Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles def. Chris Gruetzemacher by submission (kneebar) at 3:25 of Round 3

Light heavyweight bout: William Knight def. Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s strawweight bout: Cheyanne Vlismas def. Mallory Martin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena def. Darian Weeks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight bout: Manel Kape def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov by TKO (punches) at 4:02 of Round 1

Middleweight bout: Dusko Todorovic def. Maki Pitolo by TKO (punches) at 4:34 of Round 1

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)