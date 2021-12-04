UFC Vegas 44 Results: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 goes down tonight (Sat. December 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Rob Font and Jose Aldo in a bantamweight bout.

Font had won his last 5 out of 6 bouts and was on a four-fight winning streak heading into this fight. He ripped off wins over the likes of Sergio Pettis in December 2018 by decision, Ricky Simón via decision in December 2019 and a KO win over Marlon Moraes in December 2020. He most recently beat Cody Garbrandt by decision in May 2021.

Aldo entered this fight with a 4-5 record in his previous nine bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. He suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. He dropped a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. He got TKO’d by Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. Aldo then beat Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. In his previous fight, he beat Pedro Munoz by decision at UFC 265.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev. Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos in a lightweight fight, Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout, Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis in a middleweight showdown and Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall in a middleweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 44 results below:

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Quick UFC Vegas 44 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales

Heavyweight bout: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Women’s strawweight bout: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Flyweight bout: Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Duško Todorović

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)