UFC Vegas 45 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Extra Cash

The UFC Vegas 45 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

This fight didn’t last long Lewis controlled the entire fight. Lewis caught him with a combo before they clinched. Coming out of that, Lewis hurt him with right hooks before unleashing with more strikes and Daukaus dropped. Lewis now has the most knockout wins in the history of the UFC.

The co-main event saw more action between Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad.

This fight saw Belal dominate the former title contender. While Thompson was able to land some kicks early, Belal dominated this fight with his takedown and holding Thompson in position on the ground. Belal did score a late round takedown where he got his back and dished out a lot of damage. In the next two rounds, Belal continued to score takedowns and kept Thompson in side control. Thompson did stuff one takedown in the third round, but it wasn’t enough and couldn’t overcome the challenge. Belal got the decision win.

This event had 10 finishes, tied for 3rd most in modern UFC history. It was just behind UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Bisping and UFC 224 to have more finishes in modern UFC history with 11 each. Peep the full list of bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Cub Swanson and Gatto

Fight of the Night: Lemos vs. Hill

Melissa Gatto scored a TKO win over Sijara Eubanks while Cub Swanson got a TKO win over Darren Elkins. Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill by split decision

UFC Vegas 45 Results & Highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus, Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 45. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 45 bonuses?