UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus Weigh-In Results & In-Depth Preview

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus are in, and we’ve got the results along with a preview for tomorrow night’s event for you below.

The weigh-ins are complete for UFC Vegas 45, and three fighters have missed weight. In Justin Tafa’s case, he made history by becoming the first heavyweight to ever miss weight. Greg Hardy initially missed weight at UFC Vegas 12 last year, but he was able to successfuly make weight on his second attempt. Tafa, however, did not return to the scales after weighing in at 267 pounds, which is one pound over the heavyweight limit.

Macy Chiasson also missed weight for her featherweight bout against Raquel Pennington, coming in at 148.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the limit. Meanwhile, Sijara Eubanks’ struggles on the scale continue, with the flyweight weighing in 1.5 pounds over the flyweight limit ahead of her bout against Melissa Gatto.

UFC Vegas 45 takes place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET and the main card beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

UFC Vegas 45 Preview & Faceoffs

The final card of 2021 goes down tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, top-10 heavyweights Derrick Lewis (#3) and Chris Daukaus (#7) will slug it out. When these two big boys exchange fire, former police officer Daukaus will do so cautiously because of the power he knows Lewis possesses.

All the while, Lewis will be swangin’ and bangin’ and doing everything he can to avoid being MMA’s answer to Rodney King. Should he be successful, he’d like to move on to the next challenge, two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

In his previous bout at UFC 265 against Ciryl Gane, Lewis admits that the pressure of vying for a UFC title in his hometown got to him. Tomorrow night, there will be a sparse and relatively quiet Apex crowd ready to behold another Black Beast explosion. Should Lewis earn another knockout tomorrow at Daukaus’ expense, he will stand alone as the UFC knockout record-holder.

Check out the face-off between these two heavyweights below.

In the co-main event, top-10 welterweights Stephen Thompson (#5) and Belal Muhammad (#10) will do battle. When Thompson first learned that this fight was booked, the UFC veteran was absolutely elated. He expects a fun, honest scrap between himself and Muhammad, unlike the way he feels his fight with Gilbert Burns went at UFC 264.

Should Thompson come out on the losing end, Muhammad believes that should earn him the same opportunity that Thompson has had on two separate occasions: fighting for the world title. If not, a bout with the highly touted Khamzat Chimaev would also suffice for the Chicagoan.

Here is the final face-off between these two ranked welterweights.

A co-main that will have us on the edge of our seats 🎢



💢 @WonderboyMMA takes on @BullyB170 TOMORROW!



[ #UFCVegas45 | Tomorrow LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/byBdhHvGg4 — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2021

Here are the other face-offs for tomorrow night’s main card bouts!

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

This is a battle between two hardened UFC veterans. Cub Swanson recently revealed that there are some people in his inner circle that believe he should stop fighting. However, he hopes that big performances like the one he expects to turn in tomorrow will show them that he still has plenty left to offer the sport. Check out the face-off between these to battle-tested featherweights below.

UFC Vegas 45 Weigh-In Results

Below, you can find the full lineup for UFC Vegas 45 as well as the weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com.

Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (265) vs Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Ricky Simon (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (145.5) vs Darren Elkins (145.5)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs Victory Henry (136)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (267)* vs Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sijara Eubanks (127.5)** vs Melissa Gatto (125)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Andre Ewell (145)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Raquel Pennington (145) vs Macy Chiasson (148.5)***

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs Josh Parisian (262)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs Matt Sayles (155.5)

