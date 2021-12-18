UFC Vegas 45 Results & Highlights: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 goes down tonight (Sat. December 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight bout.

Lewis was coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane by TKO in an interim heavyweight title fight at the UFC 265 PPV event. Before that, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19.

Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Daukaus entered this fight with a 5-fight winning streak and a 12-3 pro-MMA record. Victories in his past five fights were over the likes of Danny Holmes, Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov. All of those fights ended in TKO/KO.

The co-headliner will see a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad. Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight fight, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 45 results below:

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Raphael Assunção vs. Ricky Simón

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Quick UFC Vegas 45 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Heavyweight bout: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Women’s featherweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Raquel Pennington

Featherweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain

Women’s flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Heavyweight bout: Harry Hunsucker vs. Justin Tafa

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)