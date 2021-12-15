Watch: MMA Fighter’s Post-Fight Challenge Turns Into An Unhinged Riot

Chaos ensued at a World Ertaymash Federation (WEF) event in Moscow, RU this past weekend, as an all-out brawl broke out between two teams after an MMA fighter’s post-fight challenge.

The WEF event was a tournament where fighters from both Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan competed for a spot in the league.

It all started after Usbek MMA fighter Namazan Samiev earned a dominant win over his Kyrgyz opponent and called for another fight with someone at the event. A promotional stare-down turned violent after Samiev attacked the challenger with a knee to the head.

Seconds after, representatives from both teams flew into the cage with more than 50 people getting involved in the altercation.

Check out a clip of the chaotic scene below.

Массовая драка произошла на турнире WEF во Дворце спорта им. Ивана Ярыгина. 11 декабря победитель из Узбекистана призвал любого желающего выйти с ним на ринг.



Первый доброволец сразу получил коленом в лицо. После этого на ринг выбежала толпа жаждущих разобраться pic.twitter.com/7sb6EDOME0 — Мослента (@moslenta) December 12, 2021

Security at the event was able to deescalate tensions and separate the two sides.

What is your reaction to the brawl at this World Ertaymash Federation event?