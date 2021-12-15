Watch: MMA Fighter’s Post-Fight Challenge Turns Into An Unhinged Riot

Chaos ensued at a World Ertaymash Federation (WEF) event in Moscow, RU this past weekend, as an all-out brawl broke out between two teams after an MMA fighter’s post-fight challenge.
The WEF event was a tournament where fighters from both Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan competed for a spot in the league.
It all started after Usbek MMA fighter Namazan Samiev earned a dominant win over his Kyrgyz opponent and called for another fight with someone at the event. A promotional stare-down turned violent after Samiev attacked the challenger with a knee to the head.
Seconds after, representatives from both teams flew into the cage with more than 50 people getting involved in the altercation.
Check out a clip of the chaotic scene below.
Security at the event was able to deescalate tensions and separate the two sides.
