Watch: MMA Fighter Gestures For Glove Touch, KOs Opponent Instead

MMA fighter Walter Pugliesi appears to be guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct and benefitted from it with a KO victory.

One of the universal and long-standing unwritten rules of MMA is that if you signal that you will touch gloves with the opposing fighter, then you touch gloves—or at the very least you don’t KO the opponent as an alternative.

The tattoo-laden Pugliesi showed no regard for this custom during The Golden Cage 6 event that took place on Saturday. The Italian held his hand up toward his opponent while in his corner, which in MMA gesturing signals that the two will touch gloves. Instead, immediately after the fight began, Pugliesi stormed and KOed his opponent within seconds. Peep it out below (h/t Twitter user @Grabaka_Hitman).

SEVEN SECOND flying knee finish by Walter Pugliesi earlier at #TheGoldenCage4 pic.twitter.com/cGK27Qehk7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 4, 2021

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users to what transpired.

Surely at this point you realise he’s probably not sprinting at me to touch gloves pic.twitter.com/pY5w7BNZxl — pantoja szn (@NarutoMMA) December 4, 2021

Kinda suspect when you hold your hand up like you want to touch gloves only to blitz the guy. It’s ultimately not his fault cause you should always be prepared but still kind of BS cause the other guy was prepared to touch em up. — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) December 4, 2021

Yea it was a BS win, he held his hand up n you figure the other guy did to, to touch gloves n you really think he won, be fair that was just a straight cheap shit he did — Rodney Martinez (@UFCfan2004) December 5, 2021

With the victory, Pugliesi moves to 8-3. His opponent, Konstantin Linnik, is now 27-22 after the sudden loss.

What do you think? Was this foul play? Or is all fair in combat fighting?