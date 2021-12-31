Watch: The Best UFC Commentary Reactions Of 2021

We’ve got some of the best UFC commentary reactions of 2021 ready to serve right up to you as we close out this memorable year!

2021 is in the books, and as always, the year contained its fair share of memorable, jaw-dropping moments. Arguably more than any other sport, MMA elicits that “oh, my god” response from fans on a regular basis.

But the commentators themselves are also fans. And even when on duty, it’s hard to stifle those natural, human, fanlike responses when something out of the ordinary or downright historic takes place.

In 2021, the MMA world came out of their seats when Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in one of the greatest upsets of all time. They came unglued when “Thug Rose” knocked out Zhang Weili with a gorgeous head kick just one minute into their bout.

And who can forget one of the candidates for KO of the year? When the “wrestler” Kamaru Usman knocked out the bare-knuckle streetifghting legend Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal with one of the most well-timed and well-placed right hands you will ever see?

Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal KO, Image Credit: Getty Images

There were these moments in so many more in 2021. Below, you can relive some of those great moments and also experience them vicariously through the UFC commentators, who were every bit the fans as each of you.

What was your biggest OMG moment of 2021?