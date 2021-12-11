Saturday, December 11, 2021
HomeUFC News

WATCH: UFC 269 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White covid
Photo via MMAJunkie

The UFC 269 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will collide in a lightweight title clash. UFC 269’s co-main event will see a clash between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena in a women’s bantamweight title bout. More action will also be featured on the main card as Geoff Neal shares the Octagon with Santiago Ponzinibbio. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Related Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS