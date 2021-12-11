WATCH: UFC 269 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 269 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will collide in a lightweight title clash. UFC 269’s co-main event will see a clash between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena in a women’s bantamweight title bout. More action will also be featured on the main card as Geoff Neal shares the Octagon with Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.