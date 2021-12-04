WATCH: UFC Vegas 44 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Rob Font and Jose Aldo will collide in a bantamweight clash. UFC Vegas 44’s co-main event will see a clash between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev. action will also be featured on the main card as Leonardo Santos shares the Octagon with Clay Guida.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 44 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference.