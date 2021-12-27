Weidman Says Woodley’s Legacy Is Tarnished After KO Loss To Jake Paul

Chris Weidman believes Tyron Woodley‘s legacy took a massive hit when he suffered a vicious KO loss to Jake Paul earlier this month.

In August, Woodley dropped a split decision to the former Disney actor and YouTuber. Although the former UFC champ lost, it wasn’t an embarrassing defeat. But in the rematch, he was brutally knocked out. For Weidman, he believes that hurts Woodley’s legacy in a major way. (h/t Sportskeeda)

“Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that. It seems like they’re just comparing him to Ben Askren now,” Weidman said on his YouTube channel. “He’s not going to get another chance, like that’s it. I don’t know who he’s going to fight that we give him the draw and excitement that he would need to like elevate him back… I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say.”

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley, Credit: AP Photo

Weidman is not the first UFC fighter to say this KO loss hurts Woodley’s legacy. Overall, Woodley has now lost his last six fights, four in MMA and two in boxing. Coming off back-to-back losses to Jake Paul could also hurt his marketing power in free agency. But the good news is that Paul seems like he wants Woodley to box a different opponent on his next undercard.

Although the KO loss is difficult to deal with, Tyron Woodley had made it clear he will fight again. As for Paul, Chris Weidman hopes the YouTuber-turned-boxer faces his former rival, Anderson Silva, next.

“I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva. He’s calling out all these fighters with UFC contracts. I don’t think he’s really–none of those are really going to happen at this point. The UFC would have to get behind it almost like a Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather type match.

“But unless you’re drawing in $500 million like the Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights were doing, the UFC’s not doing that because they want to split it. They would split it, but if it’s not that type of money, they’re not doing it. So (we’re) wasting our time even talking about (Nate) Diaz, (Jorge) Masvidal and (Kamaru) Usman,” Weidman concluded.

Do you agree with Chris Weidman that Tyron Woodley tarnished his legacy?