Woodley Says Paul Is In His DMs, But ‘Disrespect Won’t Be Tolerated’

This time around, Tyron Woodley is ready for all of the antics of Jake Paul.

Woodley agreed to step up on short notice in replacing an injured Tommy Fury to have a rematch with Paul after their first fight resulted in a loss for the former UFC welterweight champion. It initially seemed that his decision to get Paul’s name tattooed on his finger in exchange for a rematch was for naught. However, the stars aligned and now he will have the opportunity for redemption.

Heading into this bout, Woodley is approaching things with a completely different mindset than the first fight. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, he said that he is going into this rematch very aware of the antics that Jake Paul will try to use, saying that he is already getting DMs from the YouTuber.

“I expect him to try to do something to ruffle my feathers. He’s a kid, you know what I mean? That’s what I’ve also gotta remember. There’s gonna be antics, he’s already started social media stuff, he’s sending me DMs,” Woodley said. “I’m already expecting that. But disrespect won’t be tolerated. So if they do that again, last time they got a warning, this time there’s gonna be action. So I don’t think that’s gonna happen. But I do expect shenanigans. I expect him to do some BS at the press conference.”

It will be curious to see how this press conference goes between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, and if there are any sort of altercations that happen as a result of it. That said, it does seem unlikely that either man would do something to put this fight in serious jeopardy, no matter what antics are being used.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 goes down this weekend, December 18th, and you can watch the full interview with the former champ in the video below: