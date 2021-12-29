Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez Booked For UFC 272 March 5

Top-5 strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan are scheduled to compete on March 5.

As first reported by MMA DNA, this high-level strawweight bout between Rodriguez and Xiaonan will take place at UFC 272. There is currently no main event announced for this card, but the location has been determined to be the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marina Rodriguez may very well be one fight away from securing a title shot seeing as how she is currently riding a three-fight win streak, with wins over Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson, and Mackenzie Dern. Her last victory over Dern took home Fight of the Night.

To further support the notion of Rodriguez potentially earning a title shot with a win here is the fact that the only two fighters currently ahead of her in the rankings are Carla Esparza (#2) and Zhang Weili (#1). Esparza is currently next in line to challenge Rose Namajunas, while Zhang has already lost twice to Namajunas this year.

Yan Xiaonan was in a familiar position heading into the year. She was undefeated in the UFC and unbeaten in her last 12 fights. However, she would come up short against the grappling-heavy Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night: Garbrandt vs. Font.

Now, Xiaonan will have an opportunity to put on a show in this high-level striking affair against fellow trader Marina Rodriguez. With a big win here, the #4-ranked Xiaonan may very well still be live for a title-shot opportunity herself.

With the addition of this bout, the current lineup for UFC 272 is as follows:

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbeko

Who is your pick to win this crucial strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan?