7 Takeaways from UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

UFC 270 was the first pay-per-view event of the new year and came in with two title fights for UFC fans. A fight for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title and a third flyweight title fight to settle who the “King of the flies” is once and for all.

There was a lot to take away from UFC 270, here are some things that stood out.

COVID Protocols

The UFC has new protocols in place for 2022. MMA Junkie obtained a copy of the memo sent to fighters on the UFC roster to let them know how they have to roll if they want to rock on fight week. In short, fighters and their corners have to take three pre-fight tests for the fight week of their scheduled events. One at-home test before showing up, one upon arrival, and one after weighing in. That’s three chances to lose fights for future events so, fans should keep their fingers crossed for fighters on cards being announced this year.

Lost Some

Speaking of losing fights, the UFC had to scratch quite a few bouts from UFC 270. Whittled down to 11 bouts the first pay per view of the year, as well as the previous weekend’s event lost fights for various reasons, including the above protocols. When thinking about that, the pay-per-view price increase for this year is really hard to swallow.

Night of Something Strange

UFC press conferences in the past have usually been about the fighters, their antics, and trash talk to get fans riled up for a fight. Lately, not just this last one for UFC 270 it seems to be becoming a platform for members of the media to try and get their 15 minutes of fame. Questions obviously aimed at antagonizing fighters seem to keep happening more and more, but it seems any attention is good attention for the UFC— but is it good for MMA?

Victor Henry

What are the ingredients to make a “fight of the night” candidate? An underdog and a favorite, a high pace, and the fight going the distance. This fight featured all three and with Henry a +375 underdog, him winning and pushing the pace made this fight one that put Victor Henry’s name on the radar for UFC fans. Raoni Barcelos fought well and was a -510 favorite, but after watching this fight, you’d wonder who’s making odds over at Draftkings?

Four Times The Charm?

Usually, a trilogy settles a rivalry in combat sports. However, when one is a draw, Brandon Moreno wins the second match, and Deiveson Figueiredo wins the third. These great flyweights are 1-1 against each other. Another one has to happen to truly close the book on who the true flyweight king is. For now, it is Figueiredo but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone against seeing them fight for the title again. This was the official “Fight of the Night.”

And Still

Francis Ngannou cemented his position as the most dangerous man in MMA by defeating the Interim Champion Cyril Gane. So, where does he go from here? He is still the champion but when asked in his post-fight interview by Joe Rogan, he clearly seems to want to try boxing. However, he also said he hurt his ACL and MCL in training which is likely why he wrapped both knees for this match with compression wraps.

You Put it On Him

Photo via MMAJunkie

For winners of title fights, it is usually Dana White that wraps the belt around the champion when the announcement is made in the cage. However, when Ngannou won the decision in the main event, it was UFC Matchmaker Mick Maynard who put the belt on him.

There’s obviously more to take away from this event than what is listed here. Especially when it comes to the heavyweight division. Ngannou’s injuries obviously need time and the business between him and the UFC needs to be discussed. Dana White did not attend the post-fight press conference, which is usually something he does come to. Could be telling of the future.

What did you take away from UFC 270?