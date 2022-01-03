[UPDATE] Caceres Reveals He’s Been Offered Clash With Sodiq Yusuff

Update: This fight has now officially been booked for the March 12 UFC Fight Night card.

UFC featherweight Alex Caceres has revealed he’s been offered a March fight against fellow ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff.

Caceres, who has been a part of MMA’s premier organization since 2011, is undoubtedly in the form of his life. After going 9-10-1 in his first 20 outings in the Octagon, things began to click for “Bruce Leeroy,” who’s found consistency and form like never before.

Since a 2019 defeat to Kron Gracie, Caceres has built an impressive five-fight win streak, the longest of his professional career. Following victories over Steven Petersen, Chase Hooper, Austin Springer, and Kevin Croom, the 33-year-old broke into the featherweight top 15 with a memorable submission triumph against Seungwoo Choi last October.

Caceres Accepts Fight Up The FW Rankings

Having entered the 145-pound ladder at #15, Alex Caceres will be hoping to begin his 2022 by climbing further towards the featherweight elite. It appears he could have the chance to do so against the #12-ranked contender, Sodiq Yusuff.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Caceres revealed the promotion has offered him a fight with the Nigerian-American, who is 4-1 in the UFC after his decision loss to Arnold Allen in 2021. Despite admitting his team have been looking at “Super” as a potential opponent for a while, “Bruce Leeroy” says he ultimately doesn’t care who he faces.

“We’re trying to book March 12, it’s not for sure, there’s no papers signed yet, but it’s an opponent we’ve been looking at for a while, and we tried to solidify that matchup before, but we’re trying to get Sodiq Yusuff… They offered that to me, so I just said, ‘Yeah.’ I don’t really care (who my opponent is), honestly.”

If the fight comes to fruition, a victory for Caceres would be huge in cementing his status as a genuine contender at 145 pounds. For Yusuff, meanwhile, a win would get his charge back on track and ensure he’s still seen as one of the hottest prospects in the promotion.

