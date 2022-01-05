Aljamain Sterling Clarifies PED Accusation Against Petr Yan

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has continued his trolling of Petr Yan, even when he’s clarifying remarks he made before.

Last month, Sterling made a seemingly baseless claim that Yan uses performance-enhancing drugs on social media. He has since received backlash for those comments, with some believing he’s only digging himself a deeper hole with replies he makes.

On December 26th, Sterling made a post that was a parody conversation between him and “Russians.” This mock conversation saw him imply the Russian he was talking to was cheating, with the Russian replying “I know but c’mon, dude. You know what’s up already.”

After the post received backlash, Sterling made a post to clarify that his sights aren’t actually set on Russians. Instead, it’s still on Yan only.

“For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones,” said Sterling via Twitter. He then used a play on words to imply Yan cheats, saying “Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it.”

Sterling Destined To Cross Paths With Yan Again

Sterling became the UFC Bantamweight Champion last year after defeating Yan. The fight ended in a controversial fashion, as Yan disqualified himself with a knee to Sterling’s head while he was deemed a grounded opponent.

Yan has since returned and defeated Cory Sandhagen to become the interim UFC Bantamweight Champion. His interim title status lines him up to face Sterling in a title unification belt sometime down the line. For now, though, it isn’t known when that fight will actually happen if it is in fact what’s next for the top of the bantamweight division.

