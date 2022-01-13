Watch: Amanda Nunes Takes A Spill While Holding Baby Raegan

The Nunes family had a brief scare recently when Amanda Nunes fell while holding her toddler daughter Reagan.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fall. In fact, Amanda’s wife Nina got a good laugh out of the entire episode. You can watch the video and see Nina Nunes’ written reaction below.

“Raegan was not injured in the making of this video. Amanda’s ass may hurt a little.

Also, I have probably watched this 1000 times. 😂😂😂,” Nina Nunes wrote.

The Nunes family welcomed baby Reagan into their household last September, thus making Amanda Nunes the first mother champion in the UFC. That topic was briefly disputed by new bantamweight champion Julianna Peña, who called herself the first “mom champ” after submitting Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 last month.

Peña would then walk back these remarks, stating they were taken out of context and that she was referring to being the first woman to become UFC champion who had given birth. She also acknowledged that Amanda is a true mom champ. Nevertheless, both Amanda and Nina Nunes still took issue with Peña’s remarks when they addressed her comments.

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña will more than likely have another opportunity to express themselves in a way that leaves no room for misunderstanding: the ultimate proving ground of the UFC Octagon. Dana White and both mom champs have already signed off on the idea. If and when that rematch does take place, you can expect a happy and healthy Reagan to be in the warm grasp of Nina Nunes as part of the jam-packed audience.