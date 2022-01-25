Now Is Your Chance To Ask Dana White Anything You Want

UFC President Dana White is holding a fan Q&A session exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers amidst his recent Francis Ngannou snub.

Fans around the MMA community have remained perplexed on why White didn’t put the belt around Ngannou following his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Arguably even more surprising was White’s noted absence from post-fight media obligations.

News of the planned Q&A was announced in a press release, as relayed by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Per a release, Dana White will be doing a fan Q&A tomorrow night at 8:00 pm ET exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



Questions can be submitted to [email protected] — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 25, 2022

This comes just days after a wild weekend in the UFC at UFC 270, the promotion’s first pay-per-view of 2022. Ngannou’s win over Gane was preceded by Deiveson Figueiredo‘s win over Brandon Moreno to reclaim the UFC flyweight title.

White has been under fire in recent days for how he’s handled the promotion’s ongoing dispute with Ngannou. The two sides are currently at a standstill as contract talks have seemingly hit a dead end.

Following the win over Gane, details have surfaced regarding what Ngannou had to go through in the lead up to UFC 270. He alleged that the UFC threatened to sue his manager, Marquel Martin for being in contact with Jake Paul‘s team to talk boxing.

Ngannou has remained in a holding pattern in his stance against the UFC and White. He’s adamant that money alone won’t fix the relationship he has with the promotion, as speculation runs rampant regarding his next Octagon appearance.

As for White, we could get answers regarding all of the Ngannou controversies as soon as tomorrow, unless White declines to answer those questions at the upcoming Q&A.

