Ben Askren Predicts Hypothetical Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul Matchup

Ben Askren is lending his thoughts on a potential bout between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

Ben Askren has taken a step back from competing in combat sports. His short stint in boxing led to a loss at the hands of Jake Paul, now he is giving his thoughts on Paul’s most recent win and a potential matchup that could give Paul some trouble.

Askren spent most of his MMA days fighting for Bellator and ONE Championship in Japan. When he finally got his chance in the UFC, unfortunately, it did not go his way. With one win in the UFC, followed by being made into a meme by Jorge Masvidal, Askren decided to try his hand at boxing.

Askren was the first former MMA fighter to challenge Paul inside the squared circle and lost. Since then, Paul’s targeting of MMA fighters is becoming his signature move in boxing. He has been rumored to want a fight with former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Although this bout is far from confirmed, Askren is hoping that Silva can do what no other man has done yet, stop Paul in the ring.

“I thought Tyron [Woodley] was going to. The first bout was obviously really competitive,” Askren told MMA Island. “Anderson Silva looked great in his one boxing match he did. It was against a guy who had a significant amount of boxing experience, so I would say yeah, I would think so. If Anderson can’t do it, then shit, Jake Paul is pretty damn good.”

Silva has had four professional boxing fights since retiring from the UFC. He has won his last three bouts, including the win Askren referenced that came over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and most recently over fellow former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz. Silva has expressed interest in taking on Paul, but nothing has materialized on that fight being made as of this writing.

Do you think Anderson Silva would be able to beat Jake Paul in the boxing ring?