Belal Muhammad Jokingly Hints Khamzat Chimaev Rejected Fight

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad poked fun at Khamzat Chimaev for allegedly dodging him for a fight in the Octagon.

Muhammad most recently put on arguably the most dominant performance of his career against Stephen Thompson. As the new year begins, he’s potentially one fight away from a welterweight title shot.

Muhammad has been calling out Chimaev for weeks for a bout. Meanwhile, Chimaev has been eagerly waiting for his return to the Octagon after a decisive win at UFC 267 over Li Jingliang.

Muhammad first called out Chimaev following his latest win. During a recent Instagram post, he jokingly aimed at Chimaev.

Muhammad and Chimaev have gone back-and-forth on Twitter recently after preliminary fight rumors surfaced on social media. Now, it appears that Chimaev has turned his attention to a fight with former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev first became a household name after a memorable 2020. He finished the calendar year with three-straight finishes, including two within 10 days.

As for Muhammad, it’s unclear who he’ll face for his first fight of 2022, but he remains interested in a matchup with the rising Chimaev. Depending on how the welterweight title conversation plays out, these two could battle sooner rather than later.

Who should Belal Muhammad fight next?