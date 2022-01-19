Michael Bisping is coming to the defense of Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler is in a strange place inside his division. He is a big name that many fans like to see compete. However, now he is on a two-fight losing streak and his next step is uncertain. Chandler has been asking for some big names to fight next, such as Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz. While some people might not think these are suitable options, Michael Bisping thinks Chandler should shoot his shot.

“You know whаt I meаn when I sаy Michаel Chаndler deserves credit? Lаst yeаr, he hаd а fаntаstic yeаr; he didn’t win the belt, but he wаs involved in three incredible fight,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “Agаinst Dаn Hooker, he got Debut of the Yeаr. He won Fight of the Yeаr аgаinst Justin Gаethje аnd then fought for the belt аgаinst Chаrles Oliveirа. In 2021, he pumped up the UFC with а lot of energy. When you mаke thаt kind of noise, live up to the hype, аnd put on those kinds of shows, f*k it. He hаs the right to cаll Nаte Diаz out.”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are two of the most called-out fighters on the UFC roster. A fight with either one of them means big money with a lot of eyes watching. Chandler is now sitting in the #5 spot of the lightweight rankings and just outside being able to get another title shot.

Chandler has the idea of searching for a big-money fight while working his way back to a title shot. Bisping can’t blame him. It is not as if he is outside the top ten looking for Diaz or another money fight, which is a thing some fighters will try to make happen. He is top five.

Now, Diaz has been fighting at welterweight recently. Chandler is willing to make the jump for a shot at Diaz. If this is his plan, it might not help his chances of getting closer to a lightweight title, but it will be a great opportunity.

Bisping feels that just because Chandler has lost two now doesn’t mean he should be written off. He is still elite and has only lost to elite fighters. His last outing against Justin Gaethje shows that he can go through an all-out war and still come back for more. That is the type of fighter Nate Diaz looks to compete against, so maybe Chandler vs. Diaz could happen after all.

