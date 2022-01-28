Brazil Police Raffling Gun To Help Pay For MMA Fighter’s Surgery

MMA fighter Faelly Vitoria may have her medical expenses for a needed ACL surgery paid off through help from Brazilian police.

Vitoria signed with Invicta FC in late 2020 but hasn’t been able to make her promotional debut yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her injury. She’s 4-0 in her professional career and managed by UFC legend Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male.

A military police battalion in Macapa, BR is holding a raffle for a Taurus G2C .40 gun on May 31 and will give Vitoria half of the profits if she’s able to sell 1,000 tickets on her own. The cost of a ticket is R$ 10, which is the equivalent of just under two U.S. dollars.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Vitoria gave her reaction to the assistance offered by the local military police.

“It’s a good prize,” Vitoria said. “People look and be like, ‘Wow, a gun or R$4,000.’ It’s an interesting prize to raffle and get some money to pay for the surgery.”

Vitoria trains in Brazil through a military police-supported social project that helps underprivileged youth through developing martial arts skills.

Before she’s scheduled to go under, Vitoria has been cleared to compete in Brazilian regional promotions and will fight against Iranilde Lima at Black Glory MMA on March 12.

