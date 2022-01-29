Charity MMA Event To Be Held In Havre, MT To Fight Childhood Cancer

KillEagle Promotions will be holding the “Brawl at the Mall” charity event to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

There will be a charity MMA, kickboxing, boxing, and bare-knuckle boxing event held in Havre, Montana tonight to raise money to fight childhood cancer. The event is being put on by KillEagle Promotions based in the area. Part of the proceeds for this event will go directly to the Seattle Children’s Cancer Research Center.

Wesley KillEagle is the organizer of this event and has been putting on similar types of events for several years. This cause is close to KillEagle’s heart since his 7-month-old daughter Payton was diagnosed with liver cancer, and they had to be treated in Seattle. Her surgery there was successful and she has been in remission ever since.

“I just remember how scared I was,” KillEagle told Havre Daily News. “I was a single father at the time, I had two kids at home, I’d just bought a house, I’d just bought a vehicle and I was struggling and freaking out, trying to figure out how I was going to pay for everything.”

The event will consist of 10 bouts: four amateur MMA bouts, a boxing match, two kickboxing title fight matches, professional bare-knuckle boxing, and a heavy-weight bare-knuckle MMA fight as the main event.

This event will take place at the Holiday Village Mall tonight, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

If you are in the area, will you come out and support this good cause?