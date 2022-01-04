Charles Oliveira Says He Hasn’t Received $20K Donation Yet From Poirier

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira hasn’t received Dustin Poirier‘s promised donation yet, despite their post-UFC 269 conversations.

Oliveira defeated Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 via third-round submission, locking in a standing rear-naked choke in his first title defense. He had earned the belt after defeating Michael Chandler earlier this year.

Following their lightweight title fight, Poirier told Oliveira that he intends to donate $20,000 to a charity of Oliveira’s choice in his hometown of Sao Paulo, BR.

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Oliveira claimed that Poirier hasn’t lived up to his word.

“I just tell people that the money didn’t arrive yet, but if Dustin really wants to make a donation and needs those bureaucracy documents, I´ll pick some local social project in my area,” Oliveira said. “The most important thing is helping people who need to be helped, but to tell you the truth, after all the headaches I´ve been dealing with due to that Octagon proposal, I really don’t know if it was good or not.”

Dustin Poirier Is Working With Charles Oliveira’s Team

After getting word of Oliveira’s comments, Poirier assured that he intends to live up to his promise and help the champ’s community.

For anyone asking about the $20k donation I promised, of course I'm going to honor it! We have been in contact with Charles and his team. We are waiting for them to figure out what project they want it donated to. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 4, 2022

“For anyone asking about the $20k donation I promised, of course, I’m going to honor it!” Poirier said. “We have been in contact with Charles and his team. We are waiting for them to figure out what project they want it donated to.”

This isn’t the first time that Poirier has been involved in a donation-related controversy. Ahead of his trilogy with Conor McGregor, Poirier had accused the Irishman of failing to follow up on his promised donation to his charity, sparking a feud between the two lightweights.

It appears that Poirier intends to live up to his end of the deal, but it’s a bit surprising that it hasn’t come to fruition just yet after earlier tensions with McGregor regarding a similar issue.

What are your thoughts on this latest donation debacle?