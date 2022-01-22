Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 270

The final UFC 270 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 22, 2022) from Anaheim, California at the Honda Center.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight title bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho in a welterweight fight, Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout, and Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Gane is a -150 favorite over Ngannou, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Figueiredo being a +155 underdog against Moreno, who is a -180 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Cyril Gane (-150) vs. Francis Ngannou (+130)

Brandon Moreno (-180) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+155)

Michel Pereira (-290) vs. Andre Fialho (+230)

Said Nurmagomedov (-180) vs. Cody Stamann (+155)

Michael Morales (-130) vs. Trevin Giles (+110)

Raoni Barcelos (-450) vs. Victor Henry (+340)

Jack Della Maddalena (-320) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+250)

Tony Gravely (-240) vs. Saimon Oliveira (+195)

Kay Hansen (-225) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+185)

Vanessa Demopoulos (-140) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (+120)

Matt Frevola (-190) vs. Genaro Valdez (+160)