Saturday, January 15, 2022
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 46

By Andrew Ravens
The final UFC Vegas 46 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 15, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia in a women’s flyweight bout, Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin in a flyweight fight, Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush in a lightweight bout and Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito in a featherweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, is a – favorite over, who is a + underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Giga Chikadze (-235) vs. Calvin Kattar (+190)

Jake Collier (-130) vs. Chase Sherman (+110)

Katlyn Chookagian (-180) vs. Jennifer Maia (+155)

Brandon Royval (-160) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+140)

Joanderson Brito (-130) vs. Bill Algeo (+110)

Court McGee (-115) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (-105)

Joseph Holmes (-150) vs. Jamie Pickett (+130)

Brian Kelleher (-305) vs. Kevin Croom (+255)

Viacheslav Borshchev (-180) vs. Dakota Bush (+155)

