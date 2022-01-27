Chimaev Blasts Usman After LHW Contemplations: “I’m The King Here”

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t want Kamaru Usman to go anywhere after his past idea of moving up to light heavyweight.

Chimaev is awaiting his next opponent in the Octagon after a quick finish over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. He’s undefeated in his MMA career and has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the welterweight division.

Usman recently alluded that he once considered a move up to 205 pounds to take on the then-champion, Jan Blachowicz, for the light heavyweight title. Blachowicz would go on to lose his belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Chimaev is knocking on the door of the welterweight title picture after a string of dominant wins. His most recent victory over Jingliang propelled him into the welterweight rankings.

Usman’s comments about pursuing titles at multiple weight classes have irked Chimaev. In a recent tweet, Chimaev aimed at Usman for his previous comments.

So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me!

I’m THE KING here ☝🏼@USMAN84kg ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 27, 2022

Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards later this year in his next welterweight title defense. He’s coming off an electric 2021 in which he earned finishes over Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns, along with another decision win over Colby Covington.

Chimaev’s starpower began to rise after an impressive 2020 in the Octagon. He earned three-straight finishes at both welterweight and middleweight, including two wins in 10 days.

Usman has remained somewhat mysterious regarding his future in the UFC. He has hinted at a potential retirement after a few more fights in the Octagon and has also pitched a crossover fight against boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Chimaev and Burns have verbally agreed to fight in the spring, although nothing has been formally announced by the UFC. With a win over Burns, Chimaev could potentially land a future title shot and faceoff with Usman.

