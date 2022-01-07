Report: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns In The Works For UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns have reportedly agreed to fight at UFC 273 on April 9.

According to a report from Swedish MMA source Frontkick.online, a bout between Chimaev and Burns is currently being discussed for the spring pay-per-view. Chimaev had expressed a desire to return to the Octagon last December after his dominant return at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang, but he had been unable to get a fight booked since then.

Much sleuthing wasn’t required for this report, though, as DMs of the two welterweights agreeing to fight became public overnight. You can see their exchange below.

Chimaev has yet to face even the slightest waft of adversity during his remarkable UFC start, only being hit with one significant strike in four fights. The phenom currently has a professional MMA record of 10-0.

Gilbert Burns is ranked #2 at welterweight, so if this bout is finalized, a victory for Chimaev could secure a title shot. #1-ranked Colby Covington recently had a second crack at champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, and Leon Edwards is currently unbooked and ranked one spot below Burns at #3.

A Chimaev victory over Burns would likely skyrocket him up to #2 or #3 with more large sticks of dynamite hype strapped to his back, thus making a title shot for the rising star extremely difficult to shoot down.

With both Burns and Chimaev agreeing to fight and with both men stating they are willing to fight anyone, this bout may just be confirmed at any moment beyond the sacred spaces of the DMs.

If that confirmation comes down or if this bout falls through, either way, we’ll bring you the scoop on this developing story right here on MMANews.com.