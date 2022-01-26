Chris Curtis To Face Dricus Du Plessis At UFC 273

The “Action Man” is set to return in April.

Veteran Chris Curtis is expected to return at UFC’s April 9th pay-per-view event, facing Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight matchup. The fight has joined the UFC 273 card, per a report from Shaun Al-Shatti and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting.

The fight joins a growing PPV card that doesn’t have a confirmed location at the moment.

Curtis will be attempting to build upon a strong run that started on the regional scene in 2020 and has brought him to the UFC.

Chris Curtis attained a strong five-fight winning streak from early 2020 to July 2021, with four of those wins coming via stoppage. This earned him the UFC call, as he stepped in on short notice to face Phil Hawes.

Curtis prevailed in that matchup, stopping Hawes late in the first round of a fight at UFC 268. He wrapped up the year by earning another paycheck, scoring a finish win against Brendan Allen in December.

A win in April would move the middleweight veteran’s win streak to eight consecutive fights.

Du Plessis Searching For Third Win

Dricus Du Plessis

Like Curtis, Du Plessis has yet to lose since joining the UFC roster. The former KSW welterweight champion made his promotional debut in October 2020, stopping Markus Perez in the first round with strikes.

Du Plessis’ last appearance was a big win, stopping the three-fight winning streak of Trevin Giles with strikes.

Du Plessis was at one point matched against André Muniz for a UFC card in December, although that matchup didn’t come to fruition.

UFC 273 currently has two title fights set for the top of the lineup. In the main event, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to face The Korean Zombie.

Here’s the updated lineup:

Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker

Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruick vs. Marcin Tybura

Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark O. Madsen

Who do you have in this middleweight clash?