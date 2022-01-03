Ciryl Gane Admits Ngannou Sparring Footage Made Him Look Good

UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane agrees with Francis Ngannou that their leaked past sparring sessions were to his benefit.

Gane is set to face Ngannou for the UFC’s unified heavyweight title at UFC 270. The heavyweight slugfest will help ring in the new year for the promotion as the first pay-per-view main event of 2022.

Recently leaked sparring footage from Gane and Ngannou’s time together at MMA Factory in France has increased speculation for how the fight will play out. Ngannou has recently voiced his displeasure for the leaked clips, alluding that the footage made Gane look better than he is.

During a recent interview with French publication La Sueur, Gane gave his reaction to Ngannou’s latest comments about the footage.

“It’s true that in that clip – I’m not going to lie – it was a soft sparring and I could confidently develop my game,” Gane said. “There were other sparring sessions where he [Francis Ngannou] had more the edge. One time it was me, one time it was him. To say that he was far ahead, no, it’s not necessarily true. But it’s true that this particular clip made me look good.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Ciryl Gane, Francis Ngannou Have A Complicated Relationship

While Gane and Ngannou appear to have mutual respect for one another ahead of their matchup, there has been tension between the two sides. Ngannou has a fractured relationship with his former coach, Fernand Lopez, who has helped direct Gane’s rise to the top of the heavyweight division.

Lopez has accused Ngannou of being a bad teammate during his time at MMA Factory and allegedly failing to pay an annual fee to train at the gym. Ngannou and Gane also had an awkward run-in backstage while both attended UFC 268.

While it’s debatable who got the better of the exchanges in their past sparring sessions, Gane and Ngannou will put it all on the line in their highly anticipated heavyweight battle.

What is your prediction for the UFC 270 main event?